1 Woman Dies In Laurel Crash, 1 Listed in Critical Condition

December 26, 2016 4:44 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman has died from a crash in Laurel. Laurel Police are investigating the crash, which involved one car in the 7400 block of Summer Wind Circle off Old Sandy Spring Road.

Two women were in the car when it crashed into a tree. Police have identified the woman who died from the crash as 58-year-old Sunya Smith of Baltimore after being taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center for her injuries. She was a passenger in the car. Police say the 31-year-old driver of the Altima is in critical condition at Prince George’s Hospital Center. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

