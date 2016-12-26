Holiday Shoppers Back At Stores For Gift Card Spending And Returns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The day after Christmas means many eager people are ready to spend some of their holiday cash. And while stores are busy, good timing and a little patience is paying off for some shoppers.

It also means returning or exchanging those gifts that just didn’t make the cut. While the holiday section of the store is in some disarray, that’s not putting a damper on some shoppers holiday spirit, for Christmas 2017.

“We’re getting all over our wrapping paper for next year,” says shopper Ellen Beattie.

While others are just looking for a getaway.

“We’re also escaping from husbands. We need a little time away, girl time away,” says Lorraine Beatty.

Not matter the reason- expect stores to be busy.

With full carts and the occasional long line, many people are ready to spend that holiday cash, among other things.

“Everybody is off work, they wake up they get some brunch and then they come spend their gift cards or return gifts nobody wanted,” says Matt Boylan, Manager of Canton Target.

Seasoned shoppers lend some advice from some seasoned shoppers on how to make the process go a lot faster:

“Do it as fast as you can, the earlier you get out, probably the better you wait until later in the afternoon it’s probably going to be a lot more people out,” says shopper Joe Dixon.

But if you prefer to live on the edge, “Just wing it and see what happens, see what we get,” says shopper Sarah Belzner.

After all, it does only come around once a year.

“I can’t believe it’s over, already, it’s crazy it flew by,” says Boylan.

At some stores not having a receipt isn’t always an issue, as they can use a driver’s license. It’s also important to remember, some larger ticket items can come with a restocking fee once returned.