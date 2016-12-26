Police Searching For Suspects Who Broke Into Bosphorus Restaurant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking to identify two burglary suspects who broke into Bosphorus Bistro on York Road.
Police say on December 25, two men broke into the restaurant, located in the 5700 block of York Road. Police say once inside, the suspects stole a large amount of alcohol.
Police have released a photo of the suspects that was captured on a surveillance camera.
Investigators ask that anyone with information on the identity of the suspects call Northern District detectives at 410-367-3105.