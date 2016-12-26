WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Weather Blog: Unseasonably Warm Weather Coming

December 26, 2016 8:41 PM
Filed Under: Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Weather Blog

We’ve been dealing with gray skies today with seasonable temperatures, but get ready for a warm-up! Temps will be rising into the overnight hours. By 2 a.m., we should be in the 50s.

By tomorrow afternoon, we are forecasting highs to make it into 60s! A couple of AM showers will be possible, but increasing sunshine is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

Winds shift out of the NW tomorrow night into Wednesday, so Wednesday will feature more seasonable norms. Another front heads our way on Thursday bringing the possibility of AM showers.

A flurry or snow shower will be possible as we head into Friday (especially for areas north and west).

