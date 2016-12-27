WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

1 Killed, 1 Wounds in Shooting in Salisbury Apartment

December 27, 2016 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a man was killed and a woman was hurt in a shooting in a Salisbury apartment.

The agency said in a news release that Monday night, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were flagged down by a citizen who reported a shooting on Baker Street. Salisbury police and investigators with the State Police homicide unit went to the apartment.

Authorities say police found 31-year-old James Edward Joyce and 56-year-old Hilda Barkley in the apartment. Troopers say Joyce died on the way to a hospital, and Barkley was admitted to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

