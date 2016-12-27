1 Killed, 1 Wounds in Shooting in Salisbury Apartment

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a man was killed and a woman was hurt in a shooting in a Salisbury apartment.
The agency said in a news release that Monday night, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were flagged down by a citizen who reported a shooting on Baker Street. Salisbury police and investigators with the State Police homicide unit went to the apartment.
Authorities say police found 31-year-old James Edward Joyce and 56-year-old Hilda Barkley in the apartment. Troopers say Joyce died on the way to a hospital, and Barkley was admitted to the hospital.
The shooting is under investigation.
