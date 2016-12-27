Baltimore Woman Dies After Car Crashes Into a Tree in PG Co.

LAUREL (WJZ)– A Baltimore woman has died after the car she was riding in crashed into a tree.

It happened in Prince George’s County Monday just before 1 p.m. Police said it’s unclear what caused the crash, but say it does not appear the driver made any attempt to stop.

The crash happened in the 7400 block of Summerwind Circle off of Old Sand Spring Road, killing 58-year-old Sunya Smith of Baltimore and injuring the 31-year-old driver.

“Kitchen window is right there where the car is and it came flying through the yard, can you imagine that having dinner,” said David Bowen, who heard the crash.

The speed limit is 25, but from the damage, police say it appears the car was going much faster. The car went barreling into the tree and there are signs to show the driver attempted to stop.

“This road is a dead end either you live there or you’re going to visit or you’re going to leave to go to work,” said Bowen.

The driver who survived the crash was taken to a local hospital. Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward as they continue their investigation.

