James Corden Says George Michael Helped Inspire ‘Carpool Karaoke”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – One of the most popular segments in late night television is James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

But, “The Late Late Show” skits may never have been created if not for late pop star George Michael.

Corden explained during an appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert that the segment originated from a sketch he created for the British charity Comic Relief back in 2011.

In the sketch, Corden drives around with Michael singing some of his most famous songs.

Corden took to twitter on Christmas day when the news broke that the former Wham! singer had passed away. Corden wrote, “I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.”

George Michael died Christmas day at the age of 53.

