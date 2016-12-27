No Retirement For Suggs, Says ‘I’ll Be Back’ For 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was questioned about his return for a 15th NFL season in 2017 after the loss to the Steelers.

Suggs, who turns 35 next season, said retirement isn’t on the menu for Hacksaw Smithers. “I don’t know what you heard…I was always planning on coming back and doing it another year,” Suggs.

The linebacker suffered a serious knee injury back in 2009, then played at a high level for two more years before tearing his Achilles and biceps in 2012. After coming back from those injuries, he then tore his Achilles for a second time in the 2015 season opener.

After working hard and staying under the radar, Suggs began the 2016 season in what may be the best shape he’s ever been in. He was hurt yet again in Week 6 of this season and has been playing with a torn biceps in his left arm since mid-October…and none of that stopped him.

Suggs, the first-round draft pick in 2003, is signed through the 2018 season and scheduled to make $4 million next season.

He leads the Ravens with eight sacks this season and is the longest-tenured Ravens player.