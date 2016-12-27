Pedestrian Killed In Prince George’s County Collision.

LAUREL, MD (WJZ) – Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian involved collision in Laurel on Tuesday morning.
Officials say the accident happended on Route 1 north of Route 200. A box truck was traveling northbound on Baltimore Avenue when it hit a man walking in the roadway.
The pedestrian died as a result of the collision.
Police identified the driver of the truck as 55-year old Brian Esser of Jessup. The deceased has been identified as 23-year old Jonathan Swinton from Laurel.
According to officials, there was no indication of impairment at the time of the investigation.
Officers shutdown Baltimore Avenue for about 3 hours during the investigation.
