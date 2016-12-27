WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Pedestrian Killed In Prince George’s County Collision.

December 27, 2016 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Pedestrian Collision

LAUREL, MD (WJZ) – Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian involved collision in Laurel on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the accident happended on Route 1 north of Route 200. A box truck was traveling northbound on Baltimore Avenue when it hit a man walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian died as a result of the collision.

Police identified the driver of the truck as 55-year old Brian Esser of Jessup. The deceased has been identified as 23-year old Jonathan Swinton from Laurel.

According to officials, there was no indication of impairment at the time of the investigation.

Officers shutdown Baltimore Avenue for about 3 hours during the investigation.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia