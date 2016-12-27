WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Police Investigating Christmas Liquor Burglary At Govans Bistro

December 27, 2016 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Bosphorus Bistro

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help with locating two burglary suspects, who they say broke into a Govans restaurant on Christmas day and stole a large amount of alcohol.

It happened at Bosphorus Bistro on York Road.

Workers there say the burglars stole dozens of bottles of top shelf liquor.

They may have gone into the business again and again over the course of several hours to restock.

A photo of the suspects was captured on a surveillance camera. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Northern District detectives at 410-367-3105.

