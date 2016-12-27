Stolen Vehicle Suspect At Large in Cecil County

CHARLESTOWN, MD (WJZ) – Maryland State Police are searching for a man who they say stole an SUV, crashed and then took off on foot.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, officers located a white Subaru Outback that was reported stolen. When Troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over on W Old Philadelphia Rd in Charlestown, the SUV took off. During the chase, the SUV lost control and crashed into a ditch in the area of Union Church Rd and Nottingham Rd.

The driver then exited the vehicle and took off on foot and is currently at large.

The suspect is described as a white male in his twenties, approximately 6′ tall with an average build and some facial hair.

Police say the suspect may be suffering from a head injury or other injuries sustained in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police North East Barracks at 410-996-7800 or the North East Police Department 410-287-5996.

