Broadway Smash Makes Its Way to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s the classic theme of the have’s and have not’s with a comical and twisted plot. The Tony Award-winning musical,”A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theater this week.

It’s part musical, part comedy and part murder mystery and a whole lot of fun.

The Broadway Smash brings it’s witty humor to the Hippodrome Theater. It’s set in England in the 1900’s and follows the twisted tale of Monty Navarro, a man willing to kill his way to the top of the social ladder.

Actor Kevin Massey, who plays Monty Navarro, took a break from the stage to sit with WJZ.

“I think that a lot of people are going to have a lot of things to relate to. Things they can be frustrated at and laugh at eventually,” said Massey.

The musical comedy pokes fun at serious topics like death and infidelity.

“Laughter breaks the ice on a lot of these issues,” said Massey.

One of those issues is the love triangle between Monty and Sibella, the sexy mistress who married for money. Actress Kristen Beth Williams plays Sibella .

“She’s messy. Oh she is. She’s messy but she’s fun,” said Williams.

This is the first national tour for the Broadway musical, which won four Tony Awards, including best costume design.

“I think I win in the costume department in the show. I have seven glorious, beautiful costumes,” said Williams.

If you don’t have plans yet for New Year’s Eve weekend, the musical will be at the Hippodrome through January 1.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder also won the Tony for best musical in 2014.

