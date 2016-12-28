Former Md. Youth League Soccer Coach Charged With Child Sex Abuse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been arrested and charged with sex offenses after he abused a youth soccer player while he was a coach with the Maryland City Mustangs, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Eris Murray, 55, of Hanover, turned himself in to police on Dec. 22.

The investigation into Murray began in October, when a report was made to the Department of Social Services.

A juvenile victim reported they were sexually abused on two occasions approximately four to eight years ago.

Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit was made aware, and Child Abuse detectives conducted interviews and worked with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant.

After Murray surrendered himself, he was charged with two counts of Second Degree Sexual Offense, two counts of a Third Degree Sexual Offense, two counts of a Fourth Degree Sexual Offense, Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Second Degree Child Abuse, two counts of Second Degree Assault, and two counts of Sodomy.

