Man starts GoFundMe Page To ‘Protect Betty White From 2016’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – 2016 has seen a high amount of celebrity deaths. With under a week to go, one South Carolina man is looking to keep legendary actress Betty White from joining the list.

According to WTSP, A man named Demetrios Hrysikos set up a GoFundMe page on Tuesday afternoon and has already raised over $1,500. Hrysikos’ goal is $2,000.

The post reads, “Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it, I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017.”

Hrysikos says that if White doesn’t want his protection, he will donate the money to Spartanburg Little Theater in South Carolina to “help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left us this year.”

Betty White is 94-years old.

You can find the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-protect-betty-white-from-2016

