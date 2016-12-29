FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Storm Warning in Allegany County & Garrett County Until 6 p.m. Friday 

WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Baltimore’s Lewis Museum Celebrates 50 Years Of Kwanzaa

December 29, 2016 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Kwanzaa

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore museum is celebrating 50 years of Kwanzaa.

The event Friday at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum commemorates the creation by Maryland native Maulana Karenga of the weeklong celebration of African-American and African families, community and culture.

Karenga was born in Parsonsburg, on the Eastern Shore. He now heads the Department of Africana Studies at California State University, Long Beach.

According to the official Kwanzaa website , the holiday is based on the annual “first fruit” celebrations of both ancient and modern African civilizations. Kwanzaa began Monday and continues through Sunday.

The event in Baltimore includes an African marketplace, genealogy sessions, drumming, dancing and storytelling. It also features a screening of a 2008 documentary film, “The Black Candle,” about the creation and growth of Kwanzaa.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia