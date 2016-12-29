Death Of Md. Man After Struggle With Police Ruled Accidental

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of a 21-year-old man after a violent encounter with Baltimore County police in September has been ruled accidental.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Tawon Boyd’s death was likely caused by drugs, according to a report in The Baltimore Sun.

“It is unlikely that restraint by law enforcement caused or significantly contributed to his death based on the reported circumstances and timeline of the restraint,” medical examiners wrote. “Since his death most likely followed from complications of intoxication with a drug (N-Ethylpentylone), the manner of death is best certified as accident.”

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration classifies N-Ethylpentylone as a type of synthetic cathinone, which are more commonly referred to as “bath salts.”

Officers responded to Boyd’s home on Sept. 18, to find he and his fiancee screaming at each other. Police said he appeared “confused and paranoid,” and ended up in a physical struggle with officers outside the home.

After medics arrived, the report says “Boyd tried to break free from his restraints while four officers held him down.”

After receiving some sort of treatment, the report says “Boyd became so calm they asked a medic to check the suspect for a pulse” but “could clearly see he was still breathing.”

He was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later, on Sept. 21., after suffering multiple organ failure.

Boyd’s family and fiancee, who was by his side that night, tell a different story.

“He on the ground, five other officers on top of him, and not only that, one police officer got his arm around his neck like this, punching him, punching, him and throughout the whole thing he’s like I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” said Deona Styron, Boyd’s fiance.

“He said he couldn’t breathe, and not only that, after the ambulance got there, he was still on the ground for 20 minutes, and when they lifted him up to put him on the stretcher he was unconscious, dangling,” said Styron.

Boyd’s family attorney says he plans to get an expert, independent review, of the medical examiner’s findings.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook