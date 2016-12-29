Grant Expands Access To City Bike Share Program For Low-Income Residents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Launching just two months ago, with 21 stations and 185 bikes, the Baltimore Bike Share program has proven to be a big hit. Now, the Baltimore Downtown Partnership is offering a $10,000 dollar grant to greatly reduce the fee for lower-income riders.

“Another alternative is awesome to have,” says one rider.

The program is now planning to expand operations by Spring of 2017 and Downtown Partnership is playing a major role.

“Downtown partnership’s grant will enable lower income residents across baltimore access the program at an 80 percent discount, removing an important barrier to the program,” says Michael Evitts, with the Downtown Partnership.

To qualify for these access passes, riders must already be enrolled in the Maryland Food Supplemental program. The city is hoping other organizations to follow Downtown Partnership’s generous move and to grow this program and transform Baltimore’s community.

“Bikes reduce congestion, improve public health, there are a whole host of socio-economic benefits that come with a cycle track,” says Evitts.

Baltimore’s Bike Share Program is the largest electric-assist bicycle fleet in North America, and are available to rent 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We are excited to watch the city expand bike share beyond current capacity and really take it citywide,” says Evitts.

The affordable passes will be available in Spring 2017 for the first 200 people who sign up, and they’ll also be provided a free helmet.

The bike share program plans to offer 50 stations by next spring.