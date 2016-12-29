FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Storm Warning in Allegany County & Garrett County Until 6 p.m. Friday 

Obama Sanctions Against Russia Include Denial Of Access To Md. Compound

December 29, 2016 3:10 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The White House announced Thursday that President Barack Obama has authorized several actions in response to what the administration calls “the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election in 2016.”

Among the actions laid out by the White House press room, Russian access will be denied starting Friday to two Russian government-owned compounds, one in Maryland and one in New York.

CBS News tells WJZ they believe the Maryland compound is in Centreville on the Eastern Shore.

The State Department has also given 35 Russian government officials from the Russian Embassy in Washington and the Russian Consulate in San Francisco and their families 72 hours to leave the United States.

The White House says “Russia’s cyber activities were intended to influence the election, erode faith in U.S. democratic institutions, sow doubt about the integrity of our electoral process, and undermine confidence in the institutions of the U.S. government.”

Obama has also amended Executive Order 13964, which was issued in April 2015 to create a new, targeted authority for the U.S. government to respond more effectively to the most significant of cyber threats.

The Executive Order now authorizes sanctions on those who tamper with, alter, or cause a misappropriation of information with the purpose or effect of interfering with or undermining election processes or institutions.

Using this new authority, Obama has sanctioned nine entities and individuals — two Russian intelligence services (the GRU and the FSB); four individual officers of the GRU; and three companies that provided material support to the GRU’s cyber operations.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

