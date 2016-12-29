FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Storm Warning in Allegany County & Garrett County Until 6 p.m. Friday 

WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Red Solo Cup Inventor Robert Hulseman Dies At Age 84

December 29, 2016 1:47 PM

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Former Solo Cup Co. President Robert Hulseman, who invented the now party-essential Red Solo Cup, has died. He was 84.

His son, Paul Hulseman, says his father died Dec. 21 at his home in Northfield, Illinois, of complications after a series of strokes.

The elder Hulseman invented the Red Solo Cup in the 1970s, but his son says his father never fully understood how massively popular it became. He says the cup was invented for families, not beer keggers.

Hulseman also invented the Traveler coffee cup lid during his nearly 60 years with the foodservice packaging company started in 1936 in suburban Chicago by his father, Leo.

Solo Cup made disposable food and drink containers from paper, plastic and recycled materials. Dart Container Corp. bought the company in 2012.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia