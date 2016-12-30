5 Unique ‘Drops’ In Maryland On New Year’s Eve

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When New Year’s Eve rolls around, much of the world’s eyes are on Times Square in New York City, for the famous ball drop.

But here in Maryland, there are other “drops” worth checking out in person.

Krumpe’s Do-Nut shop in Hagerstown started dropping a giant papier-mache pastry into a giant coffee cup a few years ago, but the event starts at 5 p.m. and the doughnut drops at 6:59 p.m.

Waiting for the big donut to drop into the giant coffee mug to celebrate New Years in Hagerstown. #Krumpes pic.twitter.com/C1AGerwOfQ — (((Eric S.))) (@yidboy) December 31, 2015

In Frederick, where Francis Scott Key is buried, a key is dropped at Carroll Creek Park.

Havre de Grace, a bayside town, does a “duck drop.” The bird will drop from the top of the Susquehanna Hose Company ladder truck at Havre de Grace Middle School and fireworks will follow.

On the eastern shore of the Chesapeake in Easten, the town does a “crab drop.” Organizers ask those who want to see the crustacean countdown to gather on South Harrison Street at 11:30 p.m. to begin the festivities, including music and performances.

And Princess Anne, Maryland does a “muskrat” drop. The stuffed animal will drop at midnight, but the party begins at 9 p.m.

