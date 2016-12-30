WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Four People Taken To Hospital After Collision On Bay Bridge

December 30, 2016 9:54 PM
Filed Under: Bay Bridge Accident, MDTA Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Transportation Authority Police says four people were taken to the hospital after a three-car accident on the Bay Bridge. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

MDTA Police says three cars were involved in a collision, with two people being airlifted to Shock Trauma with serious injuries, and two other people were taken by ground to Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge were shutdown for about three hours, causing major backups. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

