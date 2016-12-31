WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

City Police Investigate New Year’s Eve Bar Murder

December 31, 2016 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Homicide, North Avenue, Robbies Nest

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A physical altercation inside a Baltimore bar turned deadly early on New Year’s Eve.

Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Robbies Nest Bar in the 2200 block of East North Avenue, where they discovered a 39-year-old man victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators learned the victim was inside the bar when he got into a physical altercation with another person inside the bar. The suspect left the bar with friends and later returned and shot the victim outside the bar.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

