Del. Jill Carter Resigns from Her Seat

December 31, 2016 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Jill carter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Del. Jill Carter is resigning from her seat in the Maryland House of Delegates and taking a job in Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration.

Carter, a Democrat, sent a letter last week to House Speaker Michael Busch announcing plans to resign, effective early next week. On Friday, Pugh announced Carter will be the director of the Baltimore Office of Civil rights and Wage Enforcement. She starts Tuesday.

Carter has served in the House for 14 years. She has represented District 41 and served on the House Judiciary Committee.

The Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee will choose a replacement to fill Carter’s seat for the next two years remaining on the term. Then, Gov. Larry Hogan will appoint a replacement.

 

