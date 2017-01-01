City Police Recover 9 Guns Leading into the New Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police recovered nine guns and arrested eight suspects on New Year’s Eve and Day.

The first recovery and arrest occurred in the 1900 block of McCulloh Street Saturday. Officers pulled over 26-year-old Christopher Kemp and 24-year-old Deandre Brim for a traffic violation which led to the finding of a loaded handgun.

Around 10:30 p.m. officers on patrol arrested 20-year-old Dominic Wilson in the 200 block of Pontiac Avenue and recovered one handgun, one shotgun, and one rifle.

15 minutes later on the west side of the City, officers were investigating recent drug activity in the 200 block of North Mount Street and recovered one handgun, two rifles, ammunition, drugs and money. 59-year-old George Kensler was arrested at the scene.

Then around 1 minute into the new year, police recovered a loaded handgun in the 2900 block of Harford Road and arrested 31-year-old Tyrone Armstrong, 19-year-old Issachar Boston and 21-year-old Kendra Ellet.

Lastly, around 12:10 a.m., police arrested 54-year-old Eric Watson in the 3800 block of Lyndale Avenue and recovered a loaded handgun.

