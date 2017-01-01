WATCH WJZ AT 1: The Ravens Take On the Bengals in Season Finale |Show Us Your Purple Pride! 

City Police Recover 9 Guns Leading into the New Year

January 1, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police recovered nine guns and arrested eight suspects on New Year’s Eve and Day.

The first recovery and arrest occurred in the 1900 block of McCulloh Street Saturday. Officers pulled over 26-year-old Christopher Kemp and 24-year-old Deandre Brim for a traffic violation which led to the finding of a loaded handgun.

9 guns recovered 2 City Police Recover 9 Guns Leading into the New Year

Around 10:30 p.m. officers on patrol arrested 20-year-old Dominic Wilson  in the 200 block of Pontiac Avenue and recovered one handgun, one shotgun, and one rifle.

15 minutes later on the west side of the City, officers were investigating recent drug activity in the 200 block of North Mount Street and recovered one handgun, two rifles, ammunition, drugs and money. 59-year-old George Kensler was arrested at the scene.

Then around 1 minute into the new year, police recovered a loaded handgun in the 2900 block of Harford Road and arrested 31-year-old Tyrone Armstrong, 19-year-old Issachar Boston and 21-year-old Kendra Ellet.

Lastly, around 12:10 a.m., police arrested 54-year-old Eric Watson in the 3800 block of Lyndale Avenue and recovered a loaded handgun.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia