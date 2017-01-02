WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens End Season With Loss To Bengals 27-10VOTE: Play of the Week  

10-Month-Old Revived Twice After Being Exposed to Fentanyl

January 2, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: baby, Fentanyl

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a 10-month-old baby had to be revived twice after she was exposed to fentanyl.

Police arrived at the Methuen residence early Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a child not breathing.

First responders took the child to Lawrence General Hospital, where police say she stopped breathing twice and had to be resuscitated. She was later airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where she’s in stable condition.

Authorities say hospital tests indicate the baby had the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl in her system.

The Department of Children and Families says it has taken custody of the baby. The incident remains under investigation.

Mayor Stephen Zanni says, “The opioid epidemic knows no boundaries.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

