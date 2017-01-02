Queen Anne’s Sheriff’s Deputy Able to Stand Without Assistance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Queen Anne’s Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot early Thursday in Chestertown was able to stand Monday without any assistance.

Last week Deputy Warren Hogan’s condition was upgraded from critical to serious, according to a Sheriff’s office spokesman.

RELATED: Condition Of Shot Queen Anne’s Deputy Improved To Serious

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Queen Anne’s County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #108 to help with Hogan’s medical expenses.

The man who Hogan exchanged gunfire with, 52-year-old James L. Rich III, was pronounced dead at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center Thursday morning.

Sheriff Gary Hofmann says Hogan is a four-year veteran of the Queen Anne County Sheriff’s Office, though he does have about 7 years of prior law enforcement experience.

Hogan was wearing body armor, but the blast hit him below that area that body armor covers, Hofmann said.

State Police spokesman Greg Shipley says Hogan was wearing a body camera, as well, but that video has not yet been released.

Police have served a search warrant at the home as part of their investigation. Maryland State Police are still investigating.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook