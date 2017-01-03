2 Charged with Stealing Equipment from Fire Company

RIDGELY, Md. (AP) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal says two men have been charged with stealing equipment from a volunteer fire department in Caroline County.
The agency said in a news release that 67-year-old George Cohey and 21-year-old Kyle Ober, both of Ridgely, were served criminal summonses Tuesday and last week. Both are charged with theft.
Authorities say in November, Cohey stole two self-contained breathing apparatus units and three masks from the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department. Investigators say Cohey sold the stolen equipment to Ober, who knew the items belonged to the department.
