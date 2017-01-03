Colorado Searchers Find Child’s Body In Icy Pond

January 3, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Aurora Police Department, David Puckett

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities believe they may have found the body of a 6-year-old boy who apparently wandered away from his suburban Denver home on New Year’s Eve.

The body of a child was found Tuesday in an icy pond by divers assisting in the search for David Puckett in Aurora. Police Chief Nick Metz said the body hasn’t been identified yet, but he told David’s family about the discovery because of their suspicions.

Metz said bloodhounds looking for the boy didn’t get good results but a scent picked up by a specialized dog led to the pond not far from David’s home.

The FBI, volunteers and Denver-area law enforcement agencies also have been helping search for the boy. Police say he has wandered off before.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia