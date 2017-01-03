Maryland Gov. Hogan Will Attend Trump Inauguration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he’ll attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The Republican governor was a vocal opponent of his party’s nominee throughout the election. He did not vote for Trump, instead writing in his father, former Rep. Lawrence Hogan Sr.

Hogan’s office said in a statement on Friday that he will attend the inauguration. Spokeswoman Amelia Chasse says Hogan is committed to working with the Trump administration on issues of interest to Maryland, including economic development and transportation infrastructure.

Chasse declined to say whether Hogan had spoken to Trump since the election. Hogan has spoken to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, whom he has called one of his best friends among the nation’s governors.

