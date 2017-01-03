Maryland Releases Report on Untested Sexual Assault Kits

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general is recommending the state create a uniform policy for when sexual assault kits would have to be tested.

The attorney general’s office released a report on untested sexual assault evidence kits Tuesday, based on data collected by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.

Of 135 agencies, 102 responded to show there were about 3,700 untested kits statewide.

The report found that more than 90 percent of the untested kits were in the custody of 13 of the 102 responding agencies.

Many of them serve the most populated counties or cities in Maryland. But the report says the survey results don’t show much about the effectiveness of the testing protocols, because each jurisdiction sets its own policy for retaining untested kits.