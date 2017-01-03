Police Release Video of 69-Year-Old Injured in Hit-and-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore Police are still asking the public for help identifying the driver of a green minivan that they say hit and injured a 69-year-old man Monday before speeding away.

It happened around 1:30 p.m., at the the 2600 block of W. North Avenue.

Police say the man was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. As of Monday afternoon, he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model dark green minivan with tinted windows. The minivan sustained damage to the front windshield. There was a temporary registration plate displayed in its rear window and it was last seen traveling eastbound on North Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has information on the driver or whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606.

