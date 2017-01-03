Police Say Teen Girl May Be at Fault in Fatal Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 17-year-old girl has been pronounced dead following a car accident in Westminster, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers responded to 1078 Sullivan Road around 2:39 p.m. where they found the girl and the driver of a commercial delivery truck, Donnie Antwon Williams, who was not injured.
Investigators believe the girl, driving a 2008 white Chevy Cobalt, crossed the double yellow lines while driving along a right curved roadway and struck a green 2014 Freightliner truck.
Both vehicles traveled off the roadway onto a grassy area. The girl was transported to Carroll Hospital Center where she died.
Anyone with information or witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 410-396-5900.
