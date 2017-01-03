Ravens Announce Mornhinweg Will Remain Offensive Coordinator

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday morning that Marty Mornhinweg will remain the team’s offensive coordinator.

The Ravens finished 21st in the league in scoring, 17th in yards per game and 28th in touchdowns this season with a final record of 8-8.

Although there was some speculation if Mornhinweg would continue after a few lackluster performances from the offense this season, Harbaugh said the unit showed some progress under Mornhinweg.

Keeping Mornhinweg on the staff would also provide some consistency for quarterback Joe Flacco who has had five different coordinators in the past five years: Cam Cameron (2008-2012), Jim Caldwell (2012-2013), Gary Kubiak (2014), Marc Trestman (2015-2016) and Mornhinweg (2016).

Mornhinweg took over for Trestman in Week 6. In Mornhinweg’s 11 games, the Ravens were 18th in the league in scoring and still 17th in yards.

Overall, the Ravens’ pass-run ratio under Mornhinweg was worrisome, but the Ravens found success with their running game later down the stretch.

“It would be nice to run the ball more,” right guard Marshal Yanda said. “But in the end, I found out with that over the years that’s Marty’s call. That’s John’s call.”

Harbaugh also plans to bring back defensive coordinator Dean Pees and Jerry Rosburg, who runs the special teams. Harbaugh said: “We’re going to try to improve everywhere, but I’m excited about going forward with our coordinators, all three of those guys.”