Singer Trey Songz Says He Was Kicked Out Of MGM National Harbor

January 3, 2017 2:30 PM
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Singer-songwriter Trey Songz says he was recently ejected from the MGM National Harbor.

Media outlets report the 32-year-old Songz, whose given name is Tremaine Neverson, says in an expletive-laced post on Instagram that he was playing cards at the Maryland casino Dec. 23 when a man nearby started “talking crazy” to him.

He says his security detail approached the man, and MGM officials booted Songz and his crew from the casino, saying they were being “unruly.”

The incident didn’t result in criminal charges.

MGM National Harbor general manager Bill Boasberg declined to comment on the incident involving Songz.

Days later, Songz was arrested following a Dec. 28 performance in Detroit. He’s charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. Authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

