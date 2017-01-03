Suspect In New Year’s Murder Of Teen Girl In Ellicott City Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The teenage boy who police say shot himself in the head after shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in her Ellicott City bedroom on New Year’s Day has died.

The boy has been identified by Howard County Police as 15-year-old Sean Crizer, a classmate and neighbor of Charlotte Zaremba’s.

Police have learned that Charlotte’s parents left their house in the 4800 block of Knoll Glen Drive on New Year’s Eve to pick her up from a party.

They returned home and a short time later, around 2 a.m., Suzanne Zaremba heard a scuffle in her daughter’s bedroom. She entered the room and found Charlotte struggling with a masked suspect.

She was confronted by Crizer, who shot her and Charlotte, according to investigators.

He then turned the gun on himself.

Charlotte was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. Suzanne, 52, was taken to Shock Trauma, where she was treated and released.

Crizer was transported to Shock Trauma in critical condition, where he remained until his passing.

At this stage of the investigation, police have not found a link between the suspect and the victim.

They are known to have lived in the same neighborhood and attended the same school, but police have not found any indication of a relationship between the two.

Detectives believe Crizer is responsible for burglarizing at least two homes in the same neighborhood, one on Alice Avenue and the other on Marybeth Way, in the weeks leading up to the shooting. The gun Crizer used had been reported stolen from the residence on Marybeth Way.

Police do not know the motive in the homicide and do not know if Crizer was targeting Charlotte or her home.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Zarembas by a family friend.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

