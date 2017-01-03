Triple Crown Winner American Pharaoh Welcomes First Born Colt

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Brookdale Farm announced the arrival of what is believed to be the first foal of the initial crop of Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh.
Born at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the bay colt is the first foal of the maiden mare Kakadu. Kakadu is a half-sister to MGSW PROTONICO, from the immediate family of Chilean Horse of the Year and American Grade 1 Winner WILD SPIRIT.
Kakadu is owned Oussama Aboughazale of International Equities Holding Co.
