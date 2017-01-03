Twin Saves Brother After Fallen Dresser Pins Him

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Utah parents are trying to raise awareness about the importance of childproofing by sharing a video of what could have been a tragedy involving their twin boys.

It shows nanny cam footage of the 2-year-old boys, Bowdy and Brock Shoff, climbing on a dresser in their room. The dresser tips, pinning Brock underneath.

Bowdy comes to the rescue, pushing the dresser enough that Brock could wiggle out from under it.

Though the video looks scary, it turns out Brock was relatively unharmed.

Parents Ricky and Kayli Shoff told CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV that they didn’t hear the dresser fall.

“I’ve been a little hesitant to post this,” Ricky wrote when he shared the video on Facebook. “But I feel it’s not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible. We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook