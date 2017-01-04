Baltimore Shooting Now Investigated as Homicide After Victim Dies From Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man is dead after being taken off life support for injuries he received during a shooting on January 2 in the southern district of Baltimore.

The Baltimore Police Department was called about a shooting reported near the 3600 block of Hanover Street, at 6:10 p.m. on Monday.

Responding officers located Jamal Washington in the 4000 block of 8th St., and found that he had been shot in the head.

Washington was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was put on life support, until being pronounced dead on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Baltimore PD reports Washington was shot while standing with two other males.

The shooter, described as a male who was wearing all dark clothing, appeared out of an alley on the east side of the 100 block of Patapsco Ave., before shooting Washington and fleeing on foot back through the alley he came from.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

