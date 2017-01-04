CBS Sports Analyst Jerry Palm Talks Top Programs In College Basketball

Jerry Palm is a college basketball analyst and bracketologist for CBS Sports.

Jerry joined Ed and Rob to talk about the top teams in college basketball right now.

Jerry started by talking about Kansas State and their tournament resume given the lack of schedule strength saying, “not very good, they’re 12 and 2 and their best win is Nebraska Omaha…the two losses are good teams losing to Kansas and Maryland but you’ve got to take advantage of some of those opportunities.”

When it was time to talk about the Terrapins and an unexpected loss early Jerry said, “it hasn’t been too bad, they only have two losses but two at home so I’m sure that is frustrating…when you look at their wins Illinois they’re okay, Oklahoma State, Kansas State on the road against Georgetown is probably their best win.” When asked to assess Maryland’s start Jerry said, “they haven’t really played anybody yet who is a tournament team let alone beat anybody.”