Home Invasion Leaves Man Fighting for His Life

January 4, 2017 10:42 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man is in critical condition after a Pennsylvania Avenue home invasion.

At about 8:32,p.m. Wednesday, City police were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting and home invasion.

When officers arrived at the apartment they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

