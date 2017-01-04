Many Questions Remain in New Year’s Day Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Investigators are trying to figure out why 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba was gunned down in her own bedroom.

The details surrounding the murder-suicide of 16-year-old Zaremba have rattled all of Howard County.

The suspect, who turned the gun on himself has died, and both families are left wondering why.

Police are reviewing cell phones and computers of the suspect and victims.

“It hasn’t be a great start to the 2017 year for us. Obviously there’s a lot of students and teachers upset,” said Principal Nicholas Novak of Howard High School.

Even though 15-year-old Sean Crizer, Charlotte’s classmate, who even lived in the same neighborhood, is now pinned with the murder. Many are still searching for answers.

“We’re still reviewing forensic evidence, cell phones and computers. Both Charlotte and the suspect are dead. There are a lot of questions we can’t ask them that you want to know and we want to know,” said Sherry Llewellyn of the Howard County Police.

What WJZ has been briefed on, is the timeline of events that led to the murder-suicide.

Police believe Crizer first robbed a home on Alice Avenue on December 3.Weeks later on December 29, they say he hit another home in the same area and stole a gun and ammo. Then two days later. Just around the corner they say Crizer broke into the Zaremba home and used that same gun to kill Charlotte and himself while injuring her mother.

“When the mom entered the room, she found her daughter struggling with a masked suspect and that’s when the shots were fired,” said Sherry Llewellyn.

Prinicpal Novak says the school is trying to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“It’s really shaken the community and shaken the students,” said Novak.

A tragedy that’s unimaginable for some but has left many wishing they could’ve done something to intervene.

“These are two kids that both flew under the radar, got good grades, we’re never in the office because they never got in trouble. You’re always having teachers and students second guess but we haven’t seen much up to this point that has us pointing any fingers as to red flags that we missed here,” said Novak.

WJZ has been in contact with a family spokesperson for the Zaremba family throughout the day and they say the family is overwhelmed by the prayers but are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy.

Funeral arrangements for Charlotte have been set for Saturday January 7 at Glen Mar United Methodist Church in Ellicott City. The viewing is from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The service is at 12:00 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Zarembas by a family friend.

