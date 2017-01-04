NFL, Cirque du Soleil Team Up To Offer Fans ‘Ultimate NFL Experience’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL and Cirque du Soleil, two iconic global brands, are teaming up to offer fans the ultimate NFL experience.

The NFL, NFLPA and Cirque du Soleil, the world’s leading creator of spectacular live productions, announced plans for a new first-of-its-kind attraction in Times Square, set to open in Fall of 2017.

The NFL Times Square experience will be a “must-see” attraction for football fans in North America and around the world. The exhibit plans to capture fans’ incredible passion for football through an engaging blend of high-tech displays, as well as immersive and interactive elements.

Fans will have the opportunity to test their skills to see how they measure up to professional football players, learn game strategy, in addition to experiencing the adrenaline-pumping action of the NFL.

When fans step inside the attraction’s 350-seat theater, they will be surrounded by high-definition screens and state-of-the-art technology, and will be treated to an “awe-inspiring” multimedia experience. Co-produced with NFL Films, fans will immerse themselves in the NFL and experience what it feels like to be in the game, on the sidelines and behind the scenes.

NFL Chief Marketing Officer Dawn Hudson said, “We are thrilled to re-imagine what it means to authentically engage with fans by providing them an immersive, innovative experience celebrating football and available year-round.”

In addition to the multimedia show and interactive activities, there will also be educational programming on the art of tackling and passing, on-site retail, stadium-style food and beverage offerings and special artifacts on display. Hall of Famers, current and retired players from around the League will be making appearances and participating in fan experiences.

“We are happy to facilitate an experience that brings NFL players closer to football fans from around the world,” said NFL Players, Inc. President Ahmad Nassar.

The NFL Times Square experience will mark Cirque du Soleil’s first official experiential sports venture.