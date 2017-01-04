Pastrana’s Nitro Circus Live Getting Push Back From Annapolis Neighbors

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Plans are in the works to bring worldwide phenomenon Nitro Circus Live to Annapolis this summer, but some neighbors are hoping to put the brakes on the big BMX show because of its location.

This July, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium could play host a slew of world-class extreme athletes, but that’s only if the neighborhood association can come to an agreement with a big hometown athlete.

Bringing Nitro Circus to Annapolis has been a dream for creator and hometown extreme athlete, Travis Pastrana.

“To finally be able to showcase Annapolis, the place where we’re from,” said Pastrana. “And there’s no more beautiful stadium, no more awesome place than the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.”

But the association board members from the neighborhood around the staditum vote unanimously against having the high-intensity athletes do their flips and jumps at the stadium.

“The specific concerns that I’m hearing are the noise level, unmuffled motorcycles, [and] I’m hearing parking,” said city alderman Fred Paone.

Nearby neighbors are worried about the noise. as some houses are just 150 yards from the stadium, but Nitro Circus has proposed some ways to curb the sound.

“90 percent of our show is bicycles and skateboards, it’s non-motorized vehicles. There’s literally no noise!,” said Pastana.

Nitro Circus is planned for mid-afternoon, has offered to cut out pyrotechnics, and would have less than one-third the volume of a Navy Football game.

Still, Alderman Fred Paone tells WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta the athletic association will have to make a decision based on what the community wants.

“There are many people who have strong feelings one way or another about this,” said Paone.

WJZ has made calls and sent emails to the neighborhood association, but they have not yet been returned.

Pastrana says he hopes he can have a seat at the table with board members and work out a compromise.

If Nitro Circus gets the green light, tickets for the Annapolis show could go on sale as early as next month.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook