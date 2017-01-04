FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning, SHA Pretreating Roads

Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed on New Year’s Eve

January 4, 2017 9:33 PM
Filed Under: Aberdeen, pizza driver, Robbed

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A pizza delivery driver was robbed on New Year’s Eve, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Police say the 41-year-old victim delivered a pizza to the unit block of Swan Street, when he was met by two males around 16 – 20 years old.

Both males assaulted the driver until he handed over money. After receiving the money both suspects fled on foot.

One male was wearing a green hoodie and the other was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information concerning this robbery, please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121 and ask to speak with Detective Alexander.

