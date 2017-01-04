Snow Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The rain is in our rear view mirror, but a different type of precip may be on its way – snow.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says there’s a “heavy does of January coming our way.”

Colder air will move into the area tonight, and with that cold air in place and some moisture headed our way Thursday night, a light snow fall is possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

Cold air will stay in place through at least Monday, with highs not above freezing.

Saturday shows potential for another storm, but this one may be offshore and pass by the Mid-Atlantic.

“This one is gonna have some muscle, and will be watched closely,” according to Marty. “Right now it looks to be an ‘ocean storm’ with D.C./Baltimore/and Philly… on the outside looking in.”

