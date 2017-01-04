Troopers Take Down Armed Man Suffering from “Mental Disorders”

FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning, SHA Pretreating Roads

January 4, 2017 4:10 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Virginia, who suffers from several psychological disorders, for fleeing a traffic stop and being armed with several weapons, including a shotgun.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were advised to be on the lookout for a person driving a 1998 Toyota with Virginia license plates because he suffers from mental disorders and was armed with a knife and firearm.

At the same time, the duty officer at the Rockville Barrack received a call from the suspect’s mother who said her son was in Baltimore, headed for New York to kill someone.

About 10 minutes later, troopers located the suspected vehicle traveling northbound on I-95. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the shoulder of the highway and then the man sped off after coming to a stop.

The suspect exited onto Route 24 where the pursuit continued for six more miles in the town of Bel Air, where the vehicle became disabled.

Troopers where able to apprehend the suspect without any further incidents. Officers found a knife, a taser, a shotgun and ammunition inside the vehicle.

Due to the information received and statements made by the man, he was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital, where troopers completed an emergency petition to have him mentally evaluated.

At this time there is no specific threat and no indication he harmed anyone.

