Baltimore County Libraries To Lend Out Laptops, Other Tech

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County libraries are introducing new technology that their users can borrow anytime, from laptops to e-readers.

More than 600 brand new devices are now available for Baltimore County library users to borrow as they please.

They unveiled the new high-tech gadgets are the Towson Library.

“In today’s connected and tech enhanced and savvy society, technology and electronic resources are just as essential,” says BCPL director Paula Miller.

The system is hoping to bridge the digital divide with the devices, including two mobile training labs with laptops for students, and an instructor.

GoChips, devices loaded with movies and TV shows, will be available later this year.

It’s “encouraging people to be familiar with the use of technology and to have access to it regardless of their incoming or capability,” says Kevin Kamentz, county executive. “Become more computer literate and learn those technical skills that are vital now in our workplace and global economy.”

The new tech is at all Baltimore County Public Libraries.

Learn more at BCPL.info/technology.

