Crash Leaves Man Dead, Fiancee Hurt And Infant Unharmed

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say a man was killed and his fiancee was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 97 in Millersville that left their infant, who was riding with them, unharmed.

Anne Arundel County fire officials say 25-year-old Lonnie Martin of Crofton was pronounced dead at the scene early Wednesday. His fiancee, 23-year-old Emily Barrett, also of Crofton, was hospitalized with injuries.

Maryland State Police say the couple’s six-day-old baby was in a child safety seat and wasn’t hurt.

Police believe the SUV was traveling fast when Martin lost control of the vehicle, traveled up an embankment and struck large rocks, causing the SUV to overturn.

Police say Martin wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and that, along with speed, weather and road conditions were contributing factors in the crash.

