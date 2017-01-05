Successful December For Maryland Casinos

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The numbers are in, as December was a huge month for casinos in Maryland, generating a statewide record in gaming revenue, with the new addition of MGM National Harbor.

December was a record-setting month with $133 million dollars. The addition of MGM certainly played a huge role in that but here at Maryland Live, it’s packed as usual, one reason why they’re still on top of the list.

The cards are shuffled. The chips are stacked –and the stakes for Maryland casinos are higher than ever. For the month of December, casinos set a new record for statewide gaming revenue.

On top of the list – Maryland live with 48-million dollars. Second – MGM National Harbor with close to $42 million, and Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore finished third with close to $30 million.

The biggest surprise on the list may be MGM – which generated top revenue numbers – even though they were only open 3 weeks. Officials with Maryland Live say the competition is good – but they’re not worried.

“We’re excited to still be the number one revenue casino in the state of Maryland,” says Rob Norton, President of Cordish Global Gaming Group.

“We’re focused on the locals, the local community and local players and we’re not focused on tourists. I think everyone is curious about MGM and I think the vast majority of our customers will go down as curiosity, but they’ll come back because of who we are. We know them by name, we know them as people,” says Norton.

The experience is something players like Linda Sherbert keep coming back for.

“It’s the only one I come to. I like the people here,” says Linda Sherbert, Maryland Live Customer.

Norton says Maryland Live continue to do what it can to keep its top spot.

“We’re definitely going to continue to do things that puts us in a position to do that, whether or not we can, I’m optimistic but time will tell. I think in December we’re pretty well positioned,” says Norton.

The previous record for gaming revenue was set back in May, which was just under $105 million dollars. It’s safe to say December shattered that record.

Highlighted by the opening of MGM National Harbor, Maryland’s six casinos combined for a record-setting month in December 2016, generating $133,477,706 million in statewide gaming revenue. December surpassed the previous revenue record set in may 2016, when five casinos totaled $104,351,219 million.

MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s county, which held its grand opening on December 8, generated $41,934,028 from both slot machines and table games in just over three weeks.

In a statement, Maryland Lottery and Gaming released the following numbers from Maryland’s Casinos in December:

With MGM operating for only a partial month, Maryland Live Casino continued to generate the state’s highest revenue, totaling $48,032,057 from both slot machines and table games in December. Maryland Live’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $255.60 for slot machines, $3,116.84 for banked table games and $1,160.97 for non-banked table games. December 2016 revenue at Maryland Live decreased by $6,152,008, or 11.4%, from December 2015. Maryland Live Casino operates 3,906 slot machines and 209 (157 banked and 52 non-banked) table games. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $29,749,282 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $235.53 for slot machines, $2,755.31 for banked table games and $649.09 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino ’s December 2016 revenue increased by $2,485,682, or 9.1%, from December 2015. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,202 slot machines and 179 (154 banked and 25 non-banked) table games. Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $6,094,963 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $191.41 for slot machines, $2,585.42 for banked table games and $357.88 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino ’s December 2016 revenue decreased by $244,861, or 3.9%, from December 2015. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 850 slot machines and 20 (12 banked and 8 non-banked) table games. Casino at Ocean Downs generated $4,117,633 from slot machines in December, and its gross gaming revenue per unit per day was $165.83. Casino at Ocean Downs’ December 2016 revenue increased by $238,272, or 6.1%, from December 2015. The Casino at Ocean Downs operates 800 slot machines and does not have table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $3,549,744 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $145.40 for slot machines and $1,058.85 for banked table games. This facility does not have non-banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s December 2016 revenue increased by $38,898, or 1.1%, from December 2015. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 662 slot machines and 17 table games. In a year-to-year comparison, December 2016 casino revenue increased from December 2015 by $38,300,011, or 40.2%. In a year-to-year comparison not including MGM National Harbor, December 2016 revenue decreased by 3,634,017, or 3.8%. See the attached document for a detailed breakdown of December 2016’s fund disbursement, fiscal year-to-date totals for the individual casino s and combined state total.

