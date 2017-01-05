Disney Sweatshirts Recalled Due to Choking Hazard

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — About 15,000 Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts are being recalled because they are a choking hazard.

No injuries have been reported because of these items, but according to the recall order, the snaps on the hoodies can detach, which can pose a choking hazard to young children.

These sweatshirts, which are sold in 6M, 12M, 18M and 24M sizes, are only sold at Walt Disney World® in Florida and Disneyland® in California.

The following sweatshirts are being recalled:

The Minnie Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. A red fabric bow with white polka dots is attached to the top of the hood between the ears. The artwork shows a screen print of Minnie’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16194 or FAC-010635-16015 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include (6M) 400000175669, (12M) 400000175676, (18M) 400000175683, and (24M) 400000175690. (Courtesy: Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc., Via U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION) The Mickey Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. The artwork shows a screen print of Mickey’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16220, FAC-010635-16015 or FAC-010635-16280 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include: (6M) 400000145433, (12M) 400000145440, (18M) 400000145457 and (24M) 400000145464. (Courtesy: Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc., Via U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION)

Anyone who bought one of these sweatshirts can return them for a full refund.

Contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.disneyparks.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page or at www.disneystore.com/disney-parks-merchandise/mn/1029804/ for more information.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook